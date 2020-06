Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter James Robert, Sr.



Quincy - Walter James Roberts, Sr., 75, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Tallahassee. A native of Gadsden County he was a member of Arnett Chapell AME Church. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, Quincy, with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.



Survivors include wife, Gloria Ferguson Roberts, Quincy, FL; daughters, Cheryl Ellison (Gregory Sr.), Quincy, FL, Farrah Rivers (Markey Sr.), Havana FL, and Kimberly Bryant, (Ladell), Tallahassee, FL; sons, Devin D. Roberts (Natalie), Madison, AL, Walter James Roberts, Jr. (Kurteisia), Atlanta, GA; stepmother, Mary Knight Roberts, Quincy, FL; sisters, Pearl L. Scott, Quincy, FL, Betty James (Reginald), Quincy, FL, Annie M. Langston (Clarence), San Diego, CA, Annie D. McGrathy, Jacksonville, FL, Janice Nelson (Tony),Jacksonville, FL, Cynthia Griffin (Rev. Mark),Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Robert Bradshear (Margaret), Quincy, FL,JosephRoberts,Quincy FL, Mack Roberts (Lucille), Summerville, SC, and Benjamin Roberts, Dayton, Ohio.









