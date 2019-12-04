Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Dr. Walter Mercer Jr.

Dr. Walter Mercer Jr. Obituary
Dr. Walter Mercer, Jr.

Tallahassee - Dr. Walter Alexander Mercer, Jr. departed this earthly life on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home with burial at Southside Cemetery.

For 48 years, Dr. Mercer was a professor at Florida A&M University. Dr. Mercer was a scholar and educator and throughout his life strived to reach academic excellence in all tasks and endeavors.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, James Mercer; daughter, Apryl Mercer; 2 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, a great-great granddaughter and several other beloved nieces, nephews, colleagues, friends and a very special person, Connie Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Mercer; his loving sisters, Beatrice Mercer-Williams, Mildred Mercer and Rubystene Mercer-Boykins and his late wife, Mary Martin-Mercer.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
