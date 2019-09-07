|
|
Walter Thomas Rivers
Tallahassee - Walter Thomas Rivers, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, while surrounded by his wife, daughter and sister, Joe Ann. His son-in-law, Joe, was there to care for Tom and these women.
The son of the late Thomas Howell and Ruby Durrance Rivers, he was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 16, 1945. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Ryland; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Goff.
After his service in the United States Army, he worked in the mobile home industry and later went to work for and retired from Arvah B. Hopkins Power Plant as a lab tech. During his retirement, he loved to tinker with machines, especially tractors. His joyous pastime was loving his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carr Rivers; daughter, Jennifer Nicole "Nicky" Bigsby (husband, Joe); grandchildren, Danielle Nicole Cox and Jason E. Rutland, Jr.; sisters, Mary Carolyn Pittman (husband, Bobby), Joe Ann Goff and Ruby Lee Dickey (husband, Julian). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral is 11:00 AM, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Miracle Network. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019