Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Thomas Rivers


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Thomas Rivers Obituary
Walter Thomas Rivers

Tallahassee - Walter Thomas Rivers, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, while surrounded by his wife, daughter and sister, Joe Ann. His son-in-law, Joe, was there to care for Tom and these women.

The son of the late Thomas Howell and Ruby Durrance Rivers, he was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 16, 1945. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Ryland; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Goff.

After his service in the United States Army, he worked in the mobile home industry and later went to work for and retired from Arvah B. Hopkins Power Plant as a lab tech. During his retirement, he loved to tinker with machines, especially tractors. His joyous pastime was loving his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carr Rivers; daughter, Jennifer Nicole "Nicky" Bigsby (husband, Joe); grandchildren, Danielle Nicole Cox and Jason E. Rutland, Jr.; sisters, Mary Carolyn Pittman (husband, Bobby), Joe Ann Goff and Ruby Lee Dickey (husband, Julian). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Miracle Network. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now