Wanda Barber, 38, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include her son, Reginald Smith; daughter, Taniyah; father, Johnny James; four brothers, Jerome Barber, Johnny James III, Dexter Franklin and William Glenn; two sisters, Sabrina James and Jennifer James; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.