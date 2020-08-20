1/1
Wanda Barber
Wanda Barber, 38, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include her son, Reginald Smith; daughter, Taniyah; father, Johnny James; four brothers, Jerome Barber, Johnny James III, Dexter Franklin and William Glenn; two sisters, Sabrina James and Jennifer James; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
This is so sad. I pray God's covering over her babies and God's strength over them as well as her family. She was nice and an old neighbor, my heart aches for her children. I send my love and condolences to her loved ones and friends.
Denise N.
Neighbor
