Wanda Roseburgh Barnard
St. Johns - Wanda Roseburgh Barnard, age 73, went to be with Jesus on Thursday May 2, 2019, with her family by her side at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, after an 11 year battle with breast cancer.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Jim Barnard; daughter, Wendy Griner (Brian) and grandchildren, Brooke Nootens, Logan Griner and Chloe Griner, all of St Johns, FL.
Born and raised in Alcoa, TN, Wanda attended Business College in Knoxville, TN after graduating high school. She met Jim while he was attending UT in Knoxville. They were later married in Basel, Switzerland while Jim was serving in the Army, stationed in Germany. After returning from the Army, they moved to Tallahassee, FL. They later had two children, Wendy (44), and Michael (Deceased). Wanda retired May 2012 after serving many years as Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Tallahassee Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. After spending most of their married years in Tallahassee, Jim and Wanda moved to St Johns in November 2018 to live with Wendy and family.
A Celebration of Wanda's Life and Faith will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 11th at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Tallahassee. Flowers or contributions may be sent directly to the church at 8300 Deer Lake S, Tall 32312, or by calling the church office at (850) 385-7373 ext.113.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019