Wardell Crumity
Monticello, FL - Wardell Crumity, 76, of Monticello, FL passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Viewing-visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Memorial M. B. Church (Annex). Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Mr. Crumity was a 1963 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a Vietnam Combat (Canine Handler) U.S. Army veteran. He was a longtime employee with Jefferson County Schools and a member of Memorial, where he served for years as an usher. Cherishing his love are his son, Cornelius "Nell" Crumity; brothers: William, Jack and Oscar "Lee" (Theola) Crumity; his former wife, friend and mother of his son, Janie Hamm Crumity; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 18 to May 20, 2020