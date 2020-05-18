Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial M. B. Church
Burial
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wardell Crumity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wardell Crumity

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wardell Crumity Obituary
Wardell Crumity

Monticello, FL - Wardell Crumity, 76, of Monticello, FL passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Viewing-visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Memorial M. B. Church (Annex). Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Mr. Crumity was a 1963 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a Vietnam Combat (Canine Handler) U.S. Army veteran. He was a longtime employee with Jefferson County Schools and a member of Memorial, where he served for years as an usher. Cherishing his love are his son, Cornelius "Nell" Crumity; brothers: William, Jack and Oscar "Lee" (Theola) Crumity; his former wife, friend and mother of his son, Janie Hamm Crumity; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wardell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -