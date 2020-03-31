Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Warren H. Daniels

Warren H. Daniels Obituary
Warren H. Daniels

Greenville, FL - Warren Harding Daniels, 93, of Greenfield, FL passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. An Abbeville, AL native, Warren had lived in several cities before settling in Northwest Greenville. He was a self-employed landscaper and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Elmira Daniels Hall; granddaughters, Trina (Twala) Lawrence Marketia Cyrus; great-grandchildren, Tazaria, Twala Jr., and Talya Lawrence; siblings: Judge, Aaron (Mary), Richard and Mattie Mae Daniels and Lula Daniels McCullough and numerous other relatives and friends. His wife, Elizabeth Voohies Gaitor Daniels preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
