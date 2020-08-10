Warren Riley Johnson



Hosford - Warren Riley Johnson was born on March 10, 1941 in Liberty County to (Samuel) Sim & Hazel (Peddie) Johnson and passed away on August 9, 2020 in Jackson County, FL.



His career included serving in the National Guard, working at St. Joe Paper Company, and he was employed by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services for over 32 years as an Apiary Inspector. During this time, he was also the owner of Johnson's Apiaries, LLC for 55 years.



Warren married his bride, Janelle Kever in 1965; during their 55-year marriage they had one son, Charles (Chuck) B. Johnson. For 79 years, Warren could usually be found in a bee yard or honey house unless he heard the fish were biting somewhere on a nearby river. He was passionate about his beekeeping and fishing, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of both with others. Time spent with his grandson, Hunter Johnson, was also very special to him whether they were fishing, hunting or working on a hog pen.



Warren is preceded in death by his parents Sim & Hazel Johnson, brothers Roland Johnson, and J.L. Sanders, sisters Margie Cobb, Joyce Brown, and Joann Evans. He is survived by his wife Janelle K. Johnson of Hosford, son Chuck Johnson (Amy) of Hosford, grandchildren Hunter Johnson (girlfriend-MaryBeth Brown), Alana Burton (Matthew) of Crawfordville, and Anderlyn Johnson (Travis) of Tallahassee, and one great-grandchild, Ava Johnson of Tallahassee.



The family will hold a private memorial service in his hometown of Hosford, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks in Warren's memory please plant a bee friendly flower, bush or tree.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store