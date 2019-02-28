Resources
In Loving Memory

Wayman Paul

12/15/1927 - 03/02/2006

SOMETIMES GOD SENDS A STAR



When God Made

the Heavens

He did it with care

He put most of it above,

But He decided to share

He makes some men strong, courageous

and kind

He dwells in their hearts and through them, His love shines -

God leads them and guides them along

the way -

So that others are blessed by the kind words they say

They touch the lives

of others

With a spirit that flows

They become a great treasure to all those

they know -

These men, they are stars to all of mankind

With the brightest of lights that Heaven

could find

Their lives are noble, yet simple and true -

God sent us a star and - dear Father - it is you!

(DKPL)



Love Always,

Your Children

& Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
