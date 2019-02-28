|
|
In Loving Memory
Wayman Paul
12/15/1927 - 03/02/2006
SOMETIMES GOD SENDS A STAR
When God Made
the Heavens
He did it with care
He put most of it above,
But He decided to share
He makes some men strong, courageous
and kind
He dwells in their hearts and through them, His love shines -
God leads them and guides them along
the way -
So that others are blessed by the kind words they say
They touch the lives
of others
With a spirit that flows
They become a great treasure to all those
they know -
These men, they are stars to all of mankind
With the brightest of lights that Heaven
could find
Their lives are noble, yet simple and true -
God sent us a star and - dear Father - it is you!
(DKPL)
Love Always,
Your Children
& Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019