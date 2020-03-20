|
|
Wayne NeSmith
On Sunday, March 15, Wayne NeSmith—a loving husband, father of two and grandfather of five, passed away at his Tallahassee home after an extended illness. He was 78.
Emory Wayne NeSmith was born September 27, 1941 in Ocala, Florida to Jess "Spec" and Louise NeSmith. He graduated from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, FL. A position with the FL Board of Regents brought him to Tallahassee in 1969 however he spent the majority of his career in healthcare, serving as President of the Florida Hospital Association.
During his 50-year membership at Tallahassee's First Baptist Church, Wayne served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher and chairman of the Board of Deacons.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce, and two sons Stephen (Stephanie) of Franklin, TN and Brian (Amy) of Altamonte Springs, FL and his five grandchildren Lindsey, Will, Isaac, Zachary, and Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
A public memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Tallahassee, but the event date is on hold until the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. Visit bevisfh.com for updates, family photos and to leave a note for the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020