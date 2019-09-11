|
Wayne Sutton "Spider" Webb, Jr.
Tallahassee - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Wayne Sutton "Spider" Webb, Jr., of Tallahassee. Devoted husband, beloved father, treasured grandfather and loyal friend, he died Saturday, September 7th, at the age of 71, after a long and courageous battle with kidney cancer.
Spider was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Wayne Sutton "Spider" Webb, Sr. and Lucille Cox Webb, but grew up in Jacksonville, Fl., where he graduated from Landon High School in 1965. After his high school graduation, Spider and his family moved to Tallahassee. He then attended Georgia Institute of Technology, where he graduated with honors and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Spider considered himself very lucky, as upon graduation from Georgia Tech and receiving his commission in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant, his active duty reporting date was for one year later as the Vietnam War was winding down. After serving in the reserves, he was honorably discharged as a Captain. His postponed active duty allowed him to enter FSU Law School in 1970, from which he graduated in 1973. Spider was tapped by future Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixon to serve as a staff director in the Florida House of Representatives, which first ignited his interest in public policy. In 1976, he was hired by the Tampa Electric Company as a staff attorney and lobbyist, taking him and his young family to Tampa for five years.
In 1981, Spider returned to Tallahassee to rejoin the family business, Office Systems Consultants, which he led for 26 years. He sold the company in 2009 but never retired, continuing to manage commercial and residential real estate.
Spider was on the founding board of Leadership Tallahassee and for the first seven years was chairman of its Selection Committee. He was a quiet, kind and humble leader and a valued board member for many organizations. Spider was a member of the Capital Tiger Bay Club, the Cotillion Club, the Florida Economic Club, various homeowner associations, and the Exchange Club of Tallahassee, where he served as President. He was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church. Spider was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying, scuba diving across the globe, and most especially, politics.
Over the last few years, despite his diagnosis and treatment, he worked tirelessly on his historical and non-partisan project, Single Subject Amendment, the goal of which is to end the practice of including more than one subject in a single law by requiring that each law enacted by Congress be limited to only one subject and that the subject be clearly and descriptively expressed in the title of the law.
Spider was an enduring and loving presence for his family, to which he was devoted beyond measure. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gayle Green Webb, sons Wayne Sutton Webb, III (Holly) and Thomas Collins Webb. He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Jackson, Palmer, and Brackin Webb, and Fulton and Anna Webb. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Webb Knox.
The service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 14th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the or Single Subject Amendment, 267 John Knox Road, Suite 100, Tallahassee, FL 32303 or on the website, www.singlesubjectamendment.com.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Webb family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019