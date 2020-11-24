1/1
Wendell Brown
Wendell Brown

Tallahassee, FL - Wendell Allen Brown, 55, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Wendell was the youngest of ten children and was born in Havana, FL. He was a 1983 graduate of Havana Northside High and served proudly in the U.S. Navy before being honorably discharged. He was a member of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church. Survivors include his children: Jalil and Emerald (Dwight Thomas) Macon; five grandchildren; father, Carlton Brown, Jr.; sisters: Mary Davis, Theresa Jenkins and Gloria (Whitfield) Leland; brothers: Tyron (Jacquelin), Alfonso, Alvin (Linda), John (Catherine), Carlton III and Stanley Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
