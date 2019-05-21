|
|
Wesley Earl Smith
Tallahassee - Wesley Earl Smith, passed away at the age 93 on May 18, 2019. Wesley was born in Keene, New Hampshire July 9th 1925. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia Mosher Smith of 65 years and his daughter Diane Smith Boettcher (Harold Boettcher), father Earl Arden Smith, mother Corine E. Boomhower, stepmother Elzo Smith and brother Raymond Smith.
He is survived by a brother Floyd Smith (Janet), his daughters Andrea Smith Lewis (Paul), Kelly Smith Corell, and Jennifer Smith-Dakin (Nick). Grandchildren Chris Bremer (Colleen), Courtney Knickerbocker (Ellis), Alysia Boettcher Maxie (Stephen), Lori Boettcher (Chad), Rachel Corell (Chris), Joshua Corell, Matthew Pirtle and Kelsey Payne along with nine great grand children.
Wesley was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Chester, Virginia and served as a member of the United Methodist Men's Club.
After serving in the Army Air Corps as a flight engineer onboard B17 Bombers, he spent a long career as a tool and machine operator and fabricator in research and development. Much of his career service was in the aerospace industry as well as in the aluminum and can development with Reynolds Aluminum, where he served as a supervisor of the Can Development Center and is credited with two major patents including the beverage can pop-top and nitrogen injection system for the preservation of potato chips and other bagged snacks. He retired in 1993 and proceeded to travel the US and Canada with his wife Virginia in their RV for well over 15 years.
Wesley Smith had a passion for woodworking and was a master wood craftsman. He enjoyed creating and building many unique furniture pieces for his family and toys for his children and great grand children.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Chester, Virginia. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 21, 2019