|
|
Wesley Sheffield III
Quincy, FL - Wesley "Toot" Sheffield III, 61, of Quincy, FL passed unexpectedly passed at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. John Church of God in Christ, 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy, FL 32352. Entombment will follow in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Antioch M.B. Church,1003 W. Clark St., Quincy, FL 32351. Born in Quincy, Wesley grew up in St. Petersburg, graduating from Lakewood High School in 1975; he attended Florida A&M University for three years. He was a self-employed property manager and an avid muscle car enthusiast. Wesley's love and legacy will be cherished forever by his loving father, Wesley Sheffield II; brother, Dean (Connie) Mitchell; niece & nephew, Ava & Noah Mitchell; aunts, Juanita Austin and Lottie Tucker; uncle, Carlton Sr. (Rita Mae) Sheffield; and countless Sheffield and Gilliam cousins and loving friends. Wesley was predeceased by his mother, Alpha Gilliam Sheffield on November 8, 2009.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019