Wesley Williams
Jacksonville - Mr. Wesley Williams, 72 years of age, of Jacksonville, FL, departed this life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be from 2 pm - 7 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be at 3:00 pm., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion P. B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Smith Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, FL will be providing the service for the Williams family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019