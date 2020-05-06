Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley "West" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley "West" Wilson Obituary
Wesley "West" Wilson

South Plainfield, NJ - Wesley "West" Wilson, 90, of South Plainfield, NJ passed on New Brunswick, NJ on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00p.m. Saturday at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Tallahassee native, West had lived in New Jersey for many years. He had been a tradesman for an electrical contracting firm before retiring. He was an avid bowler, bowling his first perfect score of 300 at age 70. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Barnes Wilson; son, Donald (Connie) Wilson; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Wilson; three grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers: Elder Ralph Wilson and Charles Wilson; sisters: Leila Darity, Annie Ruth Holtzclaw and Marionette Frazier; devoted niece-caregiver, Vera Wilson Cooper; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by three children, Mary Louise, Wesley Jr. and Robert; parents, Perman Sr. and Mamie Wilson; siblings, Perman Jr., Eddie Howard, Simon Peter Wilson, Fleater W. Ash, Elouise Jefferson and Mamie Pointer-Rucker.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -