Wesley "West" Wilson
South Plainfield, NJ - Wesley "West" Wilson, 90, of South Plainfield, NJ passed on New Brunswick, NJ on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00p.m. Saturday at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Tallahassee native, West had lived in New Jersey for many years. He had been a tradesman for an electrical contracting firm before retiring. He was an avid bowler, bowling his first perfect score of 300 at age 70. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Barnes Wilson; son, Donald (Connie) Wilson; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Wilson; three grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers: Elder Ralph Wilson and Charles Wilson; sisters: Leila Darity, Annie Ruth Holtzclaw and Marionette Frazier; devoted niece-caregiver, Vera Wilson Cooper; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by three children, Mary Louise, Wesley Jr. and Robert; parents, Perman Sr. and Mamie Wilson; siblings, Perman Jr., Eddie Howard, Simon Peter Wilson, Fleater W. Ash, Elouise Jefferson and Mamie Pointer-Rucker.
