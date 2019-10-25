Resources
Whipple Van Ness Jones, III

Whipple Van Ness Jones, III (Whip) age 45 passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Germantown, TN.

He is survived by his parents, Maryann and Van Jones, children Georgia, Molly and W.V.N. Jones, IV, Grandmother Polly Causseaux, Fiancée, Kimberly Wood Murray and her daughter Alexis Murray, sister Jennifer, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and his dogs Zeus and Myrtle and many friends who loved his wit.

A private family service will take place at a later date at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations in Whip's name to St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral at 4784 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
