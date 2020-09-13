1/1
Wiiliam Garner "Billy" Mitchell
1941 - 2020
Wiiliam "Billy" Garner Mitchell

Tallahassee - William "Billy" Garner Mitchell, 78, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, Florida on October 13, 1941, he was a son of the late John Finley and Cora Duce Mitchell. After the death of his parents at age 11, he moved to Tallahassee to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Alva Standland (both now deceased.) A brother, Raymond Mitchell, has also preceded him in death.

Although Billy was not good at voicing accolades, he was forever grateful to Jean for her guidance and care. Being one of the youngest hirees ever, at age 17, Billy went to work for the Tallahassee Fire Department and retired after 34 faithful years of service as a proud firefighter.

Billy had a love for hunting and fishing and considered many of his friends as "family". He will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Garner Mitchell; cherished son and daughter-in-law, John Finley and Jackie Mitchell; two beautiful granddaughters, Alex Cook (husband, Josh) and Samantha Mitchell and three precious great-grandchildren, Charlie, Cooper and Baby Dallas. He is also survived by one brother, Guyte Mitchell.

The graveside service is 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Seminole Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com. Please come casual. You know Billy will have his jeans on.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
