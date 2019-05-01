|
Wilbert Trueblood, Jr.
Quincy - Mr. Wilbert Trueblood, Jr. 60 years of age a native of Quincy, Florida, departed his life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home in Quincy, FL. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Steward Temple AME Church Quincy, FL.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Trueblood family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019