Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive #2 P.B. Church
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
Wilburt Gavin Obituary
Wilburt Gavin

Tallahassee, FL - Wilburt Gavin, 72, passed on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Mt. Olive #2 P.B. Church, Crawfordville. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Gavin was a U.S. Army veteran and retired modular home sales rep. He is survived by his wife, Nadine Lott Gavin; son, Wilburt Jr.; mother, Mary Gavin Randolph; step-children, Arna, Melvia and Stephanie Akins; siblings, Reuben (Angie), Kenneth, Ann, Fairystine and Deborah Randolph, Hattie McGrew, Helen (Josephus) Shingles and Elaine (Wilburt) Hill; four grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
