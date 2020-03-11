|
|
Wilhelmina Wester
Tallahassee - Wilhelmina Ophelia Crawford Wester, born February 6, 1928, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was also a teacher in Gadsden County and Leon County for 35 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories 3 sons, Al, Cedric (Las Vegas), Edward, son-in-law, Curtis Ford II; daughter-in-law, Naomia; 5 granddaughters, Anitra, Gena, Genielle, Natalie, and Felicia; 2 grandsons, Edward Jr., Curtis III and a host of nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Divella and Victorial Crawford and her daughter, Esther.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary P.B. Church, 454 W. Call St. with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020