Willard Edward Rudd
Greensboro - Willard Edward Rudd, 86, of Greensboro passed away August 14, 2020. Willard was born February 18, 1934 to the late Edward and Essie Bowen Rudd. He was a native of Gadsden County and lived there most of his life. Willard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He had a passion for horticulture, spending many years growing tobacco and in the nursery business. He loved being around people and never met a stranger. He especially enjoyed his time at the Nicolson Farmhouse Restaurant.
Willard was a family man and treasured time spent with his loved ones. He was an active member in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and his community. He served on the boards of the Children's Home Society and Big Bend Hospice.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James, George (Buck), and Bryon Rudd, and a son Edward (Eddie) Rudd. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Dyer Rudd, who he lovingly referred to as "my bride", sons Terrell (Terry) Rudd and his wife Ceda & Michael Rudd and his partner Laura; 7 grandchildren Sam Rudd, Lindsey Adkison and her husband Henry, Makenna Rudd, Edward Rudd, Kara Harrison and her husband Cole, Eden Rudd, and Charlie Kerr, 3 great grandchildren Gavin Rudd, Raelynn Harrison and Collier Adkison, sister-in-law Dorothy (Dot) Rudd, and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and family.
A private family service is being held. He will be laid to rest at Providence Cemetery in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made in his name to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308; bigbendhospice.org
