William A. "Bill" Grow, Jr.
Tallahassee - William Alton (Bill) Grow, Jr. died after a brief illness, surrounded by the loving care of his children, grandchildren and extended family, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue. A reception will immediately follow in Moor Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bill's favorite causes, Bethlehem Ministries (www.bethlehemministry.org) or Southern Scholarship Foundation (www.southernscholarship.org).
He was born on Feb. 16, 1936, in Colquitt, Ga., to William A. Grow, Sr., and Elva White Grow. He graduated from Miller County High School and Florida State University, and received an MBA from FSU. He served in ROTC, then the Air Force, with an assignment in Morocco.
Bill was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, friend, and entrepreneur. He developed commercial and residential real estate and founded several businesses, most notably the Storage Center in Tallahassee and several similar businesses in other parts of Florida. He was active in several service organizations, particularly the Rotary Club, and was known for his kindness and generosity. He remembered everyone's name. He was a longtime member of Trinity Methodist Church.
Bill was in his element taking cross country trips on his motorcycle and in his airplane, traveling with friends and a favorite cousin. His two trips from Tallahassee to Alaska and back, as part of a small plane caravan, were highlights of his life. As his fellow pilots said, for every takeoff, there is a landing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years, Alice Barron Grow, and his brother, John David Grow. Survivors include a sister, Sherrie Ann Flynn, of Kennesaw, Ga.; a brother, Gerald Owen Grow, of Tallahassee; one daughter, Allison Grow of Gainesville, FL; two sons, William Barron (Barry) Grow of Orlando, FL, and Justin Marshall Grow of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Isabelle, Daniel, Seth, Dillon, Brandon, Mac and Eva Grow; and many, many cousins and friends.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Grow family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020