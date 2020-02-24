Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Grow Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Grow, Jr.

Tallahassee - William Alton (Bill) Grow, Jr. died after a brief illness, surrounded by the loving care of his children, grandchildren and extended family, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue. A reception will immediately follow in Moor Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bill's favorite causes, Bethlehem Ministries (www.bethlehemministry.org) or Southern Scholarship Foundation (www.southernscholarship.org).

He was born on Feb. 16, 1936, in Colquitt, Ga., to William A. Grow, Sr., and Elva White Grow. He graduated from Miller County High School and Florida State University, and received an MBA from FSU. He served in ROTC, then the Air Force, with an assignment in Morocco.

Bill was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, friend, and entrepreneur. He developed commercial and residential real estate and founded several businesses, most notably the Storage Center in Tallahassee and several similar businesses in other parts of Florida. He was active in several service organizations, particularly the Rotary Club, and was known for his kindness and generosity. He remembered everyone's name. He was a longtime member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Bill was in his element taking cross country trips on his motorcycle and in his airplane, traveling with friends and a favorite cousin. His two trips from Tallahassee to Alaska and back, as part of a small plane caravan, were highlights of his life. As his fellow pilots said, for every takeoff, there is a landing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years, Alice Barron Grow, and his brother, John David Grow. Survivors include a sister, Sherrie Ann Flynn, of Kennesaw, Ga.; a brother, Gerald Owen Grow, of Tallahassee; one daughter, Allison Grow of Gainesville, FL; two sons, William Barron (Barry) Grow of Orlando, FL, and Justin Marshall Grow of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Isabelle, Daniel, Seth, Dillon, Brandon, Mac and Eva Grow; and many, many cousins and friends.

Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Grow family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -