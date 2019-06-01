|
William (Bill) A. Wisner, Jr.
Tallahassee - William (Bill) A. Wisner, Jr., 86, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on May 23, 2019.He was born in Hinsdale, IL in November 1932. Bill graduated from Florida State University and received his Bachelors of Science degree in Geology. He was married to Mary Faith Stuckey Wisner in March 2002 in the Virgin Islands.
Bill worked in Geology for the Florida Department of Transportation and Martin Marietta Materials.
He also served in the Army Corps of Engineers for 6 years.
He had a passion for fishing, hunting, running, RVing and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.
In addition to his wife Mary Faith, he is survived by his children William A. Wisner, III, (Angie Wisner), Lori Chandel Nolte (Kurt Nolte) and Tracey Lynn Wisner; step-children Catherine Weiss and Heath Hourdeqin; Grandchildren, Daniel Wisner and Jeremiah Wisner; great-grandchildren Caden Wisner and Orin Wisner as well as his sister Dawn Whitlock.
The family will receive friends at 10am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 700 Timberlane Road, with the service to follow at 11am. He will be inurned at the Tallahassee National Cemetery that afternoon at 2pm.
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 1, 2019