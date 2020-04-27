|
|
William Alonzo Bishop
Aucilla, Florida - William Alonzo Bishop, age 62, of Aucilla, Florida passed away at Capital Regional Medical Center on Wednesday April 22, 2020 following a prolonged illness.
Billy was born March 19, 1958 to John Wilbur Bishop and Pauline Holden Bishop, who preceded him in death, as did his wife, Donna Lorayne Bishop.
In his youth and good health, Billy was an avid Woodsman, who loved to fish, hunt and raise exotic chickens. He was a hardworking, dedicated employee, whose favorite occupation was foreman for Dixie Plantation for several years.
Billy is survived by aunts, cousins, very dear friends and his most faithful, furry companion "Boss". We will all miss him very much but know we will see him again one day in our Heavenly Home with our Lord and Savior.
Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello is in charge of arrangements. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date and Memorial contributions, in his name, may be made to the Lighthouse Children's Home in Tallahassee or a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020