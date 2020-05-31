William Andrew "Bill" Hadd
Tallahassee - William "Bill" Andrew Hadd, of Tallahassee, passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Bill was born in Tallahassee, Florida on January 14th, 1962, the youngest of five siblings, he enjoyed days of playing football and softball with his siblings and riding dirt bikes. Bill graduated from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee and went on to have 2 daughters, finally settling in the Orlando, Florida area. He spent the next several years being a Medical and Legal Documents Currier until he decided it was time to retire and return home to Tallahassee to be closer to his remaining family.

Bill had a tremendous love for the outdoors and nature, and his hobbies included going camping with his family, visiting the beautiful Florida beaches, taking cruises, and watching sports, any and all sports. He was a huge lifelong fan of the Florida State Seminoles. Bill loved watching the show "The Amazing Race" and often joked and day dreamed about how badly he wanted to be on the show himself one-day.

He was preceded in death by his father (Donald Hadd), mother (Rose Reeves), sister (Donna Rose), and brother (Daniel "Danny" Hadd). He is survived by two daughters Ashlynn Wombley (Jake) of Jacksonville, Haley Hadd of Jacksonville, two brothers Thomas Hadd (Izabela Matej) of Sandy, Utah, Patrick Hadd (Debbie) of Crestview, Florida, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, and 2 great-great-nephews, as well as many other close family friends.

Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
