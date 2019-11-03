Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Mt. Pleasant UMC
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Old Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
William Arthur Maxwell Sr. Obituary
William Arthur Maxwell, Sr.

Mt. Pleasant -

William Arthur Maxwell, Sr., 90, of Chattahoochee, FL died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, two daughters, one son, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren and one sister. Viewing Monday at 5:00 p.m. at Old Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Services will be 11:00 a.m. at Old Mt. Pleasant UMC with interment in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Charles McClellan Funeral Home (850)627-7677 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
