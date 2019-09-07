|
William Barrington
Monticello, FL - William Barrington, 89, of Monticello's Lloyd Community passed in Orlando on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Services are 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 7, (TODAY) at Macedonia M.B. Church, 412 East Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, FL 32751. Burial will follow in Eatonville Memorial Gardens. Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home, Apopka, FL (407-886-3388) is in charge of arrangements. William had been a longtime Central Florida resident before retiring and returning to Lloyd about 17 years ago. He owned a concrete business and was a superb baritone vocalist. He is survived by countless relatives who are Barrington descendants.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019