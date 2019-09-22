|
William Bennett "Ben" Poston
Tallahassee -
Ben Poston (Tallahassee) passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherri, son Will (Ashley) Poston of Crawfordville and daughter Marci (Chase) Stephens of Perry, grandson Hartley Poston, and granddaughter Averie Poston.
Other survivors include his parents Billy and Delia Poston, brother William (Lila) Poston and sister Deanna (Alan) Myers, additional parents Barbara and Wayne Shepard, Russell and Diann Smith, additional siblings Tina (Tom) Bauldree, Eric (Elaine) Smith and Michael (Melissa) Shepard. Ben was also blessed with many nieces and nephews and a number of other close family members he loved "big" in his family tribe.
A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, P. O. Box 368, St. Marks, Florida 32355.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019