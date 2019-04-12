|
William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore
Tallahassee - William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at noon, Saturday, April 13th at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. Burial will follow at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.
Brad was a native and lifelong resident of Tallahassee and a graduate of Leon High School. He was a businessman who had various business interests throughout the years. As a child he attended Lakeview Baptist Church with his parents, the late Rob Roy and Ethelle Ashmore.
He is survived by his daughter Shellie Blackburn of Tallahassee; two grandsons, Peyton and Colby Blackburn of Eastpoint and Tallahassee; and his wife Sharon Ashmore of Marietta, GA.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ashmore family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019