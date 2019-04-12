Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ashmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore Obituary
William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore

Tallahassee - William Bradley "Brad" Ashmore, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at noon, Saturday, April 13th at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. Burial will follow at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.

Brad was a native and lifelong resident of Tallahassee and a graduate of Leon High School. He was a businessman who had various business interests throughout the years. As a child he attended Lakeview Baptist Church with his parents, the late Rob Roy and Ethelle Ashmore.

He is survived by his daughter Shellie Blackburn of Tallahassee; two grandsons, Peyton and Colby Blackburn of Eastpoint and Tallahassee; and his wife Sharon Ashmore of Marietta, GA.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ashmore family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now