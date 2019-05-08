|
William Bradley "Brad" Hamilton
Tallahassee - William Bradley "Brad" Hamilton, 61, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Hamilton.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, May 10th at First Baptist Church of Tallahassee (108 West College Avenue). Gifts in memory of Brad may be made to (stjude.org).
Brad was born in Ft. Lauderdale and raised in Plantation, Florida. He first came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University, where he graduated with an accounting degree. He moved back to Tallahassee in 1990 to begin work as a Senior Accountant with The City of Tallahassee and later Senior International Educator of Technology for PeopleSoft. He retired from the City of Tallahassee in 2013.
Other survivors include three children, Justin, Mason and Chelsi; his parents, Bill and Kerin Hamilton; his brother, Greg Hamilton (Terry); and his sister Deb Hamilton.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Hamilton family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019