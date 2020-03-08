|
William Charles Duffack
Monticello - William Charles Duffack passed away February 26, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. Duff, affectionately known as "the Colonel," was born March 5, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, the third of William and Fern Duffack's four children. He attended Omaha North High School and lettered in baseball, basketball, and track. Duff's high school activities began his lifelong interest in sports. In 1998, Omaha North recognized him as a Viking of Distinction, an honor reserved for Omaha North graduates who achieve outstanding success in their chosen careers. Duff and his younger brother James are the only two siblings of Omaha North to earn the distinction.
Duff earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Omaha. A lefty, he pitched and played outfield during his four years at U of O. He delivered mail and played semi-pro baseball in the farm communities surrounding Omaha to earn money for school. During his sophomore year, Duff joined the United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and committed to pilot training upon graduation.
Duff served twenty-seven-years in the United States Air Force. He retired as a full colonel in 1981. He accumulated over 5,500 hours of flight time during his career and piloted a variety of single engine jet aircraft, including the F-86, F-100, F-102, F-106, and T-33. He completed 177 close air support combat missions flying the F-100 during his 1967-68 tour in Vietnam. The Colonel earned thirteen military commendations during his career, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight" and the Bronze Star for "heroic or meritorious service in a combat zone."
He spent every day in the gym after retiring from the service.
Duff met his wife Ann Bullock of Monticello, Florida, during an assignment to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. They were married for 58 years.
He was a member of the Order of Daedalions at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, and Moody AFB, Valdosta, Georgia, the retired officers' association, the American Legion, and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
The Colonel worked hard, enjoyed a good steak, drank cheap bourbon, and loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his wife Ann, son William Jr., brother James, and nieces and nephews.
Services are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello, a military interment will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020