William Clifford Rhodes
Tallahassee - William Clifford Rhodes died October 5, 2019. He retired as FSU Emeritus Professor of Chemistry in 2000 where he also served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Biophysics for ten years.
Bill was born August 8, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama to Louise and John Clifford Rhodes. He graduated from Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham in 1954. After he earned his PhD from Johns Hopkins University in 1958, he joined the faculty at Florida State University. Bill loved studying and teaching the intricacies of thermodynamics and molecular chemistry, as well as contemplating the grand continuum of science throughout the universe. He loved family camping trips throughout the United States plus several solitary backpacking expeditions through the Appalachian Mountains. In addition to enjoying the music of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, he was devoted to listening to classical music and was a generous contributor to WFSU-FM for more than fifty years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Christine Wagner Rhodes, son Benjamin Edward Rhodes, daughter Lia Rhodes Mattuski (Charles) all of Tallahassee, son Thomas Allen Rhodes (Lettice) of Fort Collins CO, and grandson Alden Scott Rhodes of Salt Lake City.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent and compassionate nursing care while he was a patient in the Health Center of Westminster Oaks, and for the gracious support and assistance of Big Bend Hospice.
Bill was a quiet, gentle, modest man with a brilliant mind, always searching for truth and honesty. He had a spiritual reverence for all aspects of the natural world, along with a sly sense of humor and word-play.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place in the Maguire Center at Westminster Oaks on Friday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Big Bend Hospice or to First Presbyterian Church, Tallahassee. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019