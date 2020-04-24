|
William "Bill" Coleman
William "Bill" Coleman, 75, passed away on 04/17/20 after a brief illness. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and spent his childhood in San Bernardino, CA and Dayton. He was a retired Air Force officer and Vietnam veteran as well as a State of Florida retiree. Bill was funny, took his family around the world and back with his ever pushing forward adventurous spirit and bottomless curiosity. He was happiest when flying and when in the Air Force hamming it up, going against the grain and enjoying the lifelong camaraderie of his squadron pals. In his retirement he was a dedicated volunteer at the Tallahassee Museum and the Museum of Florida History. His many passions included pursuing lifelong learning through OLLI classes at FSU, cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers, swimming at Premier Fitness, flying and traveling in his second airplane-his Airstream, and the friendships of his fellow Airstreamers.
Bill is survived by Linda his loving wife of 50 years; his sons: Casey Coleman (Jacqie) of Silver Spring, MD and Todd Coleman of NYC; granddaughter Eve Coleman of NYC; sister Linda Lambrecht (Mark) of Port Saint Lucie, FL; niece Jessica Lambrecht of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Lorraine Radke and nephew Greg Radke of Elk Grove,California;
Burial will be at a future date at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend (fightinghunger.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020