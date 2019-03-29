Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee - William Columbus Miller, age 91, of Pensacola, Florida, peacefully left this life on March 24, 2019 while at his home with his family. William was born April 1, 1927 in Cairo, Georgia and lived in Woodville and Tallahassee, Florida for many years where he worked in the fuel oil industry as a truck driver. He always worked as hard as he could in anything he did.

William married Lillian Sanders in the 1950's and they adopted a daughter, Debbie Ann Miller (Fretland) in 1959. He moved to live with his daughter Debbie and her family in Pensacola after Lillian's death in early 1990 and lived in Pensacola since that time. He loved time with his grandson, and he loved playing with his cats and dogs. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and going to Wind Creek Casino with his son-in-law. William was unbeatable in checkers and loved telling stories about his life, which he did in a very entertaining way. He was a gentlemen in every sense of the word. When William told you something, you could depend on it.

William is survived by his grandson, Robert Wade Fretland and his son-in-law, Millard Lane Fretland, both of Pensacola.

Visitation will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd. Tallahassee, with graveside services to follow in Woodville Cemetery.

Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Miller family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
