William Cooks
Tallahassee, FL - William Edward Cooks, 55, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Celebration of William's Life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Capital Park (behind the Fairgrounds), Tram Road, Tallahassee. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A lifelong resident of Leon County, Mr. Cooks had been a groundskeeper at FSU. He also was a concrete finisher and a grille master at barbequing. Cherishing his love and precious memories are his sons, Antonio Cooks and William E. (Yarshica) Cooks, Jr.; daughters, Shanise, Tanisha and Shonterrika Cooks and his stepdaughter, Tamika Wright; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Leroy and Timothy (Gladys) Cooks; sisters, Rita (Samuel) Albert and Frances Cooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019