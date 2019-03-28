Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Capital Park
Tram Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Tallahassee, FL - William Edward Cooks, 55, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Celebration of William's Life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Capital Park (behind the Fairgrounds), Tram Road, Tallahassee. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A lifelong resident of Leon County, Mr. Cooks had been a groundskeeper at FSU. He also was a concrete finisher and a grille master at barbequing. Cherishing his love and precious memories are his sons, Antonio Cooks and William E. (Yarshica) Cooks, Jr.; daughters, Shanise, Tanisha and Shonterrika Cooks and his stepdaughter, Tamika Wright; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Leroy and Timothy (Gladys) Cooks; sisters, Rita (Samuel) Albert and Frances Cooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
