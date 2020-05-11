|
|
William "Bill" Curtis Dawkins, Jr.
Tallahassee - William Curtis (Bill) Dawkins Jr. passed away Thursday, April 30th, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Bill was born on June 27th, 1945 in Tallahassee to parents William (Sing) C. Dawkins and Mary Wells Dawkins. He is survived by his brother, Bruce Dawkins, his children, Debra Langston, Curt Dawkins and Cary Dawkins, his grandchildren Alicia and Austin Langston, Michael Dawkins, Brittany Finch and Brandon Dawkins, four great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded by his parents and sisters, Ann Burke and Sarah Russell.
After graduating from Leon High School, Bill enlisted in the Army and served his country in the 5th Special Forces Group during the Vietnam War. Later in life, he traveled the country and the world working his trade as a pipe fitter and a member of Local Union. After retirement from pipe fitting, he moved to Havana, FL and managed Lynn's Country Store On Highway 27. He had wonderful sense of humor and was known and loved by many.
He was an avid outdoorsman most of his life and loved squirrel hunting in Sawdust, FL, fishing for bluegills on the Ochlockonee River and catching blue crabs along the gulf coast.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2020