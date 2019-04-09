|
|
William Daniel "Dan" Whitehurst
Tallahassee - William Daniel "Dan" Whitehurst passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He lived 1,000 years in the 68 calendar years we had with him, because he attacked life and lived it to the fullest.
He was born in Adel, Georgia on November 13, 1950, the son of Burris and Mildred Whitehurst. Dan was a Florida State University graduate where he was known for his notorious football career with the FSU Seminoles. After his football days he dedicated his time to his work as a Land and Timber Broker. Dan lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures…quail hunting, chatting and cutting up with friends and family, and looking for his next pair of cowboy boots.
Dan will be remembered by his children Kim Henry (Mick Cox), Kane Whitehurst (Ashley), Whitney Fletcher (Brian) and his grandchildren, Forrest and Morgann Henry, Molly Cox, Montana and Colt Whitehurst, Harbor and Slate Fletcher, by his sister Hilda Allen (Jim), by his nephews Marty and Jared Howell, and his girlfriend Jean Gibson.
Family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Bevis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 4:00PM at Antioch Church Cemetery in Adel, GA.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Whitehurst family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019