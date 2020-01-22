|
William E. Butler
Tallahassee, FL - William E. Butler, 67, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Born in Damascus, GA, William had the Downs Syndrome condition. He was a longtime Tallahassee resident. Cherishing precious memories are his sisters, Hazel Butler and Kathy Williams; brothers, Ernest Butler, Willie (Carrie Ann) Butler and Patrick Williams; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020