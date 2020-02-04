|
William E. "Bill" Powers, Jr
Tallahassee - William E. "Bill" Powers, Jr., 80, died peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Karen, his children Bill Powers (Jennifer) and Emily Downing (Rhett), his granddaughter Charlotte Downing, his siblings David Powers (Mary Janice) and Virginia Powers and 17 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7th at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where he was a parishioner since 1976. Burial will be at a later date at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Bill was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He was a graduate of the University of Dayton and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He obtained a LL.M. in labor law from the New York University School of Law and was an officer in the United States Marine Corps.
Bill practiced law for over 40 years as a pre-eminent attorney in the field of public sector labor relations and employment law. He began his career with the National Labor Relations Board in Cleveland, OH before relocating to Tallahassee, FL to become the General Counsel for the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission; he subsequently served as its Chairman. He then entered private practice as a partner with a large firm prior to founding his own practice which grew to employ six other attorneys. He represented most of the Florida Sheriffs and became General Counsel for the Florida Sheriffs Association which dedicated its library in his honor.
Bill served as co-chair of the American Bar Association Committee on Government and Employment Law and as an adjunct professor at Nova College of Law and Florida State University. He was a charter member of the Stetson Law Center for Labor Management Disputes and served on the National Advisory Board of Cleveland State's Marshall College of Law. He was a frequent lecturer at seminars across the country and was inducted as a fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers.
Bill and Karen were generous supporters of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches; he was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Florida Coalition of Children. He was a lifetime honorary member of the Florida Sheriffs Association which awarded him the Golden Star and Grand Star for his continued support. Bill loved playing and watching sports, traveling around the world and spending time at residences in Chicago and St. George Island. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in Bill's honor to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020