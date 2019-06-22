|
|
William "Will" Edward Law
Tallahassee - Will passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday June 17, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1948 in Florence, South Carolina to Julia Hargrove Law and Ernest Dixon Law. The family moved to Rockledge, Florida in 1955 where he attended his elementary through high school years. He graduated from FSU in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in psychology and was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the FSU cheerleading team. He excelled in many sports and will be remembered for his kind and joyful nature. As an agent for The New York Life Insurance Company, he was successful in both sales and management. His career was tragically cut short in a 1980 auto accident caused by a drunk driver that left him with a severe head injury and permanently disabled for employment. He never gave up on life and the pursuit of happiness. His strength of character, persistence and resilience remained until his last breath. He is survived by his son Kevin Christopher Law (Sarah), brothers Ernest Dixon Law Jr. (Barbara) and Richard Hargrove Law (Jo), sister, Margaret Law Ford, his former wife, Marilyn Ayers and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date. He loved all creatures so any contribution to St Francis Wildlife would be appreciated.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Law family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from June 22 to June 23, 2019