BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
William Ellis "Bill" Stanley Jr. Obituary
William Ellis "Bill" Stanley, Jr.

Tallahassee - William Ellis "Bill" Stanley, Jr. age 90, entered rest March 26, 2019 in Tallahassee. Bill was born in East Bank, West Virginia and had lived in Tallahassee since 1953. He graduated from Florida State University. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Paratrooper and was part of the Special Forces Team. He retired from McNeil Pharmaceutical with 30 years of service. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church and was a Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Coe Stanley; brother Jim Stanley; sister Mavis Whittington. Survivors include his daughter Susan Stanley of Tallahassee; brother John Stanley and wife Cindy of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Bevis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 in the Bevis Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
