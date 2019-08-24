|
William Emerson Adams
Tallahassee - William Emerson Adams, 12, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee.
Emerson (Big E) was born May 2, 2007 in Tallahassee to William and Kendra Adams.
"Big E" had a passion for baseball - especially the catching position. As #53 he played his entire baseball career with Chaires Capitola Little League where he was a 3 time sportsmanship award winner and all star player. He also played travel baseball with the Panama City Beach Bashers as catcher. Emerson was in seventh grade at Swift Creek Middle School and was recently accepted into the National Junior Honors Society. He loved the catching position, hunting, and off shore fishing.
He is survived by his loving sister, Marina Adams; grandparents, Donald and Patricia Adams, Lea Herrel, W.E. Bishop and wife Gaile; Aunt Elizabeth Walker (Dexter), Uncle John Adams, Uncle W.C. "Buddy" Herrel (Debbie), Aunt Andrea Boggs (John), Uncle David Core (Cynthia) Nina Stone (Sam) and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church, with burial following at Bishop Cemetery in Monticello, Fl. The family will receive friends and family following the graveside at The Ball House in SouthWood, 3255 Hemingway Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32311.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House or a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019