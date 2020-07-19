William "Buddy" Eugene Whitlock IIITallahassee - William "Buddy" Eugene Whitlock III, 81 of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Saturday July 4th, 2020. Born in Lake City, FL to William Eugene Whitlock Jr., and Carolyn Holt Whiltock. He served in the Army and was a graduate of Florida State University and Florida State University: College of Law. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elsa, his children, Ashley Terry, William Eugene Whitlock IV, Paige Hering, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.Interment service with Military honors is scheduled for 10am on Friday, July 24th at Tallahassee National Cemetery, followed by a memorial and celebration of life service at 2pm on Saturday, July 25th at Golden Eagle Country Club.The family is being assisted by Skip Young and cared for by Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.