1/1
William Eugene "Buddy" Whitlock Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Buddy" Eugene Whitlock III

Tallahassee - William "Buddy" Eugene Whitlock III, 81 of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Saturday July 4th, 2020. Born in Lake City, FL to William Eugene Whitlock Jr., and Carolyn Holt Whiltock. He served in the Army and was a graduate of Florida State University and Florida State University: College of Law. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elsa, his children, Ashley Terry, William Eugene Whitlock IV, Paige Hering, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Interment service with Military honors is scheduled for 10am on Friday, July 24th at Tallahassee National Cemetery, followed by a memorial and celebration of life service at 2pm on Saturday, July 25th at Golden Eagle Country Club.

The family is being assisted by Skip Young and cared for by Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Interment
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Golden Eagle Country Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Fulford Funeral Home
4948 SIX OAKS DR
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
(850) 610-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Fulford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
We are thinking of you and the family. Wish I was there to give you a hug. Thanks for your long time friendship. Love, Arlene
Arlene Bischoff
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved