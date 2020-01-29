Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Tallahassee - William "Bobby/Bill" Everett, 64, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

William was born December 29, 1955 in Tallahassee, Florida to the late Fannie Davis and the late Willie Everett.

He is survived by loving children; son, Tonnie McBride (Susan) of Tallahassee and daughter, Safaria Everett of Cairo, GA, his loving sisters; Laura Gilley, Carolyn Everett, Brenda Green all of Tallahassee, FL, grandchildren; Bryce Peyton of Oklahoma City, OK, Serenity Everett of Cairo, GA, and Carlos Johnson, Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, great grandchild, Isaiah Peyton and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Chapel AME Church in Tallahassee, FL with interment at St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
