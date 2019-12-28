|
Professor William F. McHugh
June 23,1933-December 22, 2019
William F. McHugh was born on June 23, 1933 in Stamford, Connecticut youngest son of William Thomas and Dorothy Amelia (Hanson) McHugh (predeceased by his older sisters Sissy and Dorothy). He married his best friend and the love of his life Donna Hubbard on April 16, 1960, and they have 3 children: William Thomas McHugh II (wife Dana, granddaughter Mackenzie McHugh Owens (husband Bill), great-grandson Otto McHugh Owens), Holly McHugh-Mai (husband John, granddaughter Donna Kathrine (Katie) Kliner and grandson Colin Michael Kliner) and Brian John McHugh (wife Krista, grandsons John William and Brennan Christopher McHugh). Billy attended Kent School as a boy lettering in football (starting tailback), baseball (centerfielder who attracted attention from AA Yankee scouts), lacrosse and hockey. He received his BA English Literature Colgate University, 1956 and his Juris Doctorate, Albany Law School, New York, 1959. Bill was a great college athlete, captain of his college hockey team and a honorable mention all-American lacrosse player. Professor McHugh was a respected legal educator (Marquis Who's Who and FSU Professor of the year 1976) for decades and very proud of his students. Bill moved his family to Tallahassee in 1972 after he was hired by Governor Askew to spearhead the successful effort to develop Florida's Public Employee Relations Act and joined FSU's College of Law. Career: Law clerk New York State Supreme Court, 1960—1961. Associate counsel Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, 1962—1964, Employment Attorney, State University of New York, 1964—1971. Professor of Law American University, Washington, 1971—1973, Professor of Law Florida State University, Tallahassee, 1973-retirement; Creator/Director The Center for Employment Relations and Law (CERL)).
Bill was a notable fan and loved attending/cheering at his children's games/events and supporting FSU sports teams. He loved music! Bill sang with several choral groups including the respected Mendelssohn Club of Albany (tenor), enjoyed attending his son's choir rehearsals at The Cathedral of All Saints (where he had married Donna), watching musicals with family and performing South Pacific with his daughter Holly in Tallahassee. Bill was surrounded by the love of his wife, children and grandchildren as he prepared to join his lord and savior. Bill McHugh was bold, honest, loyal and lived his life without fear. He had a great sense of humor (sometimes acerbic) and loved his family, friends and students. His positive influence touched thousands of lives and he will be missed.
"For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8 Christ died for this very purpose!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John's Episcopal church Tallahassee or The Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019