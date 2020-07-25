William Foy Thompson
Tallahassee - William Foy Thompson, Jr. (74) of Fairhope, Alabama (formerly of Tallahassee) passed away March 15, 2020, from complications due to cancer.
Foy was born in Montgomery, Alabama. His parents were, William Foy Thompson, Sr. and Natina (Lewis) Thompson of Auburn, Alabama.
He graduated from Marianna High School and attended Chipola Jr. Collee. He then went on the Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor's degree and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army (Military Police) and in the Army Active Reserve (1969-1975).
While living in Tallahassee, Foy worked at Parkway National Bank and North Florida Education Credit Union (Envision Credit Union). He then went on to manage Florida Department of Transportation Credit Union as a President and CEO until retirement.
After his retirement, he and his wife, Janice moved to Fairhope, Alabama to be with their family. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Fairhope. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed weekend time at their farm cottage.
Foy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janice Conrad Thompson of fifty years; a son, Scott (Christine); and granddaughter, Colton Leigh. He is also survived by his sister, Natina T. Chaffin (Gary) of Birmingham, Alabama,; sister-in-law, Susan O'Brien of Monticello, Florida; and his nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service was held at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, Timberlane Road, on July 25, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Foy's honor may be made to: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5454 South Mobile Street, Fairhope, Alabama 36532, or to the charity of your choice
.