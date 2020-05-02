|
William Frederick Lindsey, M.D.
Tallahassee - William Frederick Lindsey, M.D., was born on December 11, 1927 in Lenox, Georgia. He passed peacefully in his sleep on April 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida, where he was a longtime resident. He was the son of William Robert Lindsey and Fannie Belle Gray Lindsey. His mother died when he was four years old and his father was remarried several years later to Mary Wilson, a schoolteacher who urged Fred to study hard and to continue his education.
Fred grew up happily with his older brother, J.W., and sister, Annie V., in Lenox, a small town in South Georgia. In the absence of his mother until his father remarried, J.W. and Annie V. helped to raise Fred. After school and during the summers from the time he was a young boy, he worked on his father's farm. He would drive truckloads of produce to markets in Jacksonville, Orlando, Atlanta and as far away as Chicago and New York City. He also fished in every fishing hole in the county and occasionally saw a Roy Rogers movie. He learned about stock investment from his grandfather Gray and he began buying stock as a teenager with his earnings from his jobs.
He attended high school at the Gordon Military College in Barnesville, Georgia. After earning his high school degree in 1944, he attended Gordon Junior College for two years and then transferred to Emory University in Atlanta. He studied science at Emory and intended to go to medical school because he had always liked science. However, after his first semester at Emory, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to occupied Japan in 1947 after the conclusion of World War II. After serving in the army as a 2nd lieutenant, he returned to Emory and obtained his undergraduate degree in 1949.
While teaching physics and chemistry at Gordon in the late 1940s, Fred met the love of his life and future wife, Jimmie Franklin Moore, who was attending Bessie Tift College near Gordon. Jimmie grew up on a farm near Adel, Georgia, about 10 miles from Fred's home in Lenox, but they had not met before this time. Jimmie's mother heard that Fred had a car and was driving back to Gordon and asked if her daughter could ride with Fred back to school. Recently, Fred recalled, "I was scared to talk to any female at first, but we made several trips. Once she got that free trip, she was ready to get another one." This was the beginning of a deeply loving and caring relationship that would last more than 70 years. For the rest of his life, nothing meant as much to him as Jimmie did.
After graduation from Emory with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949, Fred attended Georgia Medical College in Augusta, Georgia and graduated in 1954. During this time, Jimmie and he were married on June 22, 1952 in Adel. She supported him working as a schoolteacher while he completed medical school and started his internship and residency. They had five children over the next 12 years.
Fred finished his formal training as a radiologist in Augusta and moved his family to Tallahassee in 1959. Fred loved being a doctor and being a radiologist. In Tallahassee, Fred became a board-certified radiologist and joined Dr. David McCulloch to form what is now Radiology Associates. Fred often said that Dr. McCulloch was one of the finest men that he ever knew. They were soon joined by Drs. George Bonk and Don Hansard and far too many others to list here, including the practice's office and technical staff. These doctors and staff built Radiology Associates into a thriving partnership with more than 25 radiologists that has long been Tallahassee's leading radiology practice.
Fred was proud of that accomplishment and always sought to be the best, most effective radiologist that he could be. He served on many boards and was active both formally and informally in improving healthcare services in Tallahassee. He was president of the Florida Radiological Society, was appointed to the State Board of Health and actively participated in the Capital Medical Society, for which he was instrumental in obtaining a building that is still the Society's main office. He is one of only three emeritus members of the Society. He was Chief of the Medical Staff of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in 1969-70. Among other projects, he was particularly proud of his efforts to get the first Cobalt unit and CT scanner to North Florida in the early 1970s. In 1974, he was awarded a degree of Fellowship by the American College of Radiology.
He worked at TMH until he retired in 1999 after 40 years and always spoke of his admiration for the doctors and staff at both Radiology Associates and TMH. After his retirement, he wanted to stay involved and he worked at the Veterans Administration outpatient clinic as a part-time radiologist. During those years at the VA, he seemed to be at peace and greatly enjoyed working with the staff and helping fellow veterans. Fred retired from the practice of radiology in 2008, after 49 years.
Fred was equally passionate about his private commercial interests and market investments. After he returned from Japan in 1947, he co-founded with his older brother the Dixie Oil Company of Tifton, Georgia, which was incorporated in 1951. He was able to do this with his earnings from the army which he had saved. Fred, his brother and his cousin built the company to more than 100 gasoline station and convenience store locations.
During his lifetime, he invested and was a partner in various business and real estate ventures. One that he was especially proud of was being one of the founders of Innovation Park in Tallahassee. He also sat on the boards and invested in many local businesses including several locally owned banks. Fred and Jimmie were both co-founders of the Forest Meadows Racquet Club in Tallahassee, which is now owned by the city. Over his 61 years as a Tallahassee resident, Fred left his mark on both the medical and business communities.
He was a tremendous inspiration to his five children, Fredda, Scott, Bob, David and Brett. He always pushed them to succeed in education and their careers and following his advice was something that will be forever remembered and appreciated. His absence creates a void that they can never fill, but they were blessed to have had such a gifted, loving and wonderful man as their father and leader.
Jimmie was the love of his life. He always said he could not have succeeded without her backing and support. He wanted her next to him until the very end, and she was. Their 70-year love affair was the foundation of their lives together. His family produced a lot of joy in his life and he liked to recall various stories of when he and his family laughed together at home, down at Shell Point, or on a family trip overseas or to the western United States.
Fred's oldest and youngest sons and a young granddaughter predeceased him. Scott was an attorney in Tallahassee and passed in 2009. Brett followed his father's footsteps at Emory and the Medical College of Georgia to become a radiologist. He passed in 2015 and his young daughter Caroline passed in 2018. Fred was extremely proud of Scott's and Brett's accomplishments. He greatly missed having their company and the company of his granddaughter, and he looked forward to seeing them again in heaven.
Fred's survivors include Jimmie, his best friend, mother of his children and beloved wife of 68 years, his three children, Fredda, Bob and David, and their spouses John, Angela and Stephen, his eight grandchildren, Andrea, Ross, Graham, Josh, Ashley, Madeline, Fred and Emma, two great grandchildren, Laila and Zelda, his two younger half-brothers Robert Wayne Lindsey and James Delma Lindsey, as well as numerous nephews and nieces that he loved. He is also survived by his loyal family friend, Rosa Ervin.
Due to the current public health circumstances regarding the coronavirus, a formal funeral service was not held. Immediate family attended a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee on April 17, 2020. The family will hold a memorial service for Fred's larger family and friends as soon as circumstances allow.
