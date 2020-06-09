William Green Jr.
William Green, Jr.

Bainbridge, GA - William Arthur Green, Jr., 44, of Bainbridge, GA, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at North Florida Baptist Church, 3000 North Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fellowship Independent Baptist Church, 651 South Adams St., Quincy, FL 32351. Born in Sanford, FL, William was a 1993 graduate of North Florida Christian School where he was a star middle linebacker. He had been a correctional officer and was an accomplished mechanic. Survivors include his wife, Lavetta Green; his13-year-old daughter, Diamond B. Green; parents: Reverend William A. Sr. and Virginia Jones Green; sister, Melissa N. (Howard) Lane; brothers, Terrence A. (Toni) Green, Matthew (Danielle) Green and Jeremiah (Vanessa) Green; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
