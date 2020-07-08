William Gregory Turbeville



Tallahassee, FL - September 1, 1970 - June 30, 2020



William Gregory Turbeville, 49, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on June 30, 2020, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.



Greg was born on September 1, 1970, in Seneca, SC, to Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Sr. and Jane Parsons Turbeville. He was a 1988 graduate of Seneca High School and held BS degrees in Music and Economics and an MS in Economics from Florida State University. His career was in public service in the State of Florida, having served on the staffs of former Speaker of the House John Thrasher and former Gov. Jeb Bush and for the past 17 years as lobbyist for Ballard Partners.



He is survived by his mother, Jane Parsons Turbeville, Conover, NC and his brother, Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Jr. (wife Tanya) and his beloved nephews, Drew and Grant Turbeville, Newton, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Sr.



No formal service will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tallahassee, FL in the Fall. The family requests that memorials be made to the Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund (Music) at the FSU Foundation. Checks should be made payable to FSU Foundation and mailed to 325 West College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301 (include "Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund" in the check's memo line).









