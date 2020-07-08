1/1
William Gregory Turbeville
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Gregory Turbeville

Tallahassee, FL - September 1, 1970 - June 30, 2020

William Gregory Turbeville, 49, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on June 30, 2020, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

Greg was born on September 1, 1970, in Seneca, SC, to Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Sr. and Jane Parsons Turbeville. He was a 1988 graduate of Seneca High School and held BS degrees in Music and Economics and an MS in Economics from Florida State University. His career was in public service in the State of Florida, having served on the staffs of former Speaker of the House John Thrasher and former Gov. Jeb Bush and for the past 17 years as lobbyist for Ballard Partners.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Parsons Turbeville, Conover, NC and his brother, Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Jr. (wife Tanya) and his beloved nephews, Drew and Grant Turbeville, Newton, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville, Sr.

No formal service will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tallahassee, FL in the Fall. The family requests that memorials be made to the Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund (Music) at the FSU Foundation. Checks should be made payable to FSU Foundation and mailed to 325 West College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301 (include "Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund" in the check's memo line).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved